East Rock star Tyler Nickel commits to North Carolina
East Rockingham High School basketball star Tyler Nickel is headed to Chapel Hill, announcing Wednesday his commitment to the University of North Carolina.
Nickel, a 6’8”, 210-pound forward, is a four-star recruit, and the 79th-ranked player in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.
Nickel had narrowed his college choices to UNC, Virginia Tech, Iowa and LSU.
“They’ve got a lot of good pieces there now but one thing they said they need now is a scoring wing,” Nickel told 247Sports. “That’s what I bring to the table, and that’s probably the most notable thing about my game. The fact that it’s a need for them gives me a good opportunity to come in and be that.”
Nickel averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for East Rock as a junior.
Story by Chris Graham