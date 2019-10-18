Donuts with a Deputy event set for Saturday

Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 1:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its fourth annual Donuts with a Deputy at Churchville Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The event is oriented to allow the public to get to know deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and members of Augusta County Animal Control.

All ages are encouraged to attend. Donuts, fruit, milk, and coffee will be served. Door prizes will be given away. Other activities include a K-9 demonstration (at 10 a.m.), a scavenger hunt and a coloring contest for kids ages 12 and under.

Comments