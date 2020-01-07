Dominion Energy selects Siemens Gamesa as turbine supplier for offshore wind power project

Dominion Energy announced today the selection of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as the preferred turbine supplier for an offshore wind project located off the coast of Virginia Beach.

The project, located 27 miles off the coast, will eventually produce enough zero-carbon electricity to power 650,000 Virginia homes at rated wind speed.

Dominion Energy reported in a press release today that a competitive solicitation process identified Siemens Gamesa as the optimal supplier based on a combination of cost, performance, and proven track record as one of the world’s leading suppliers.

As part of the preferred supplier agreement, Siemens Gamesa will supply the latest state-of-the-art turbines from its proven Offshore Direct Drive platform with the final turbine numbers to be determined during a later phase of the early development period. The agreement will support the submission of the project’s Construction and Operations Plan (COP) to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in late 2020. In addition, Siemens Gamesa and Dominion Energy will work together to evaluate offshore wind supply chain development opportunities in Virginia as part of an effort to reduce project costs for the benefit of customers.

“Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in offshore wind technology and has proven to be a great partner in our CVOW project,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s vice president of generation construction. “We look forward to continuing our relationship as we bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and support Governor Ralph Northam’s commitment to have Virginia lead the way in offshore wind.”

“Virginia aims to become a national leader in offshore wind, and we are encouraged to see progress toward that goal,” said Governor Ralph S. Northam. “For Virginia, it’s about two things: Jobs and a cleaner environment. Wind energy is one of our top economic priorities and a critical component of Virginia’s clean energy strategy, and this is an important step forward.”

The project will be located in 112,800 acres off the coast of Virginia Beach that Dominion Energy secured via lease from BOEM in 2013. Ocean survey work, required by BOEM, will begin this year and will be incorporated into the Construction and Operations Plan.

The company began construction in June on a pilot offshore wind power project, the initial step in designing and building the larger commercial offshore wind development. The two six-megawatt turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa will be installed this spring and are on schedule to come online later this year. Dominion Energy will leverage key learnings from the permitting, design and development of that project as it goes through a similar process for the commercial offshore wind development.

“Virginia state agencies have been tasked to develop a plan to produce 30 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. Offshore wind is a fast-growing and important contributor to meet this goal,” says Steve Dayney, Head of Offshore North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “We have always believed that the demonstration project is a gateway to something bigger and now Virginia is poised to benefit from wide-ranging economic benefits this project will bring.”

