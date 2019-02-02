Dominion Energy donates $1.6 million to charities meeting critical community needs

Dominion Energy is starting the year by awarding hundreds of critical community needs grants to help feed, shelter and care for people in need. This year, $1.6 million will be shared by more than 200 nonprofit organizations providing essential human services in 12 states. This is the fourth year the company has awarded more than $1 million to meet critical community needs.

“Each year we look at ways to support charitable organizations that work day-in and day-out to make a positive impact in our communities,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants will help provide the food, shelter and medical care needed by many for a better life.”

In addition, SCANA companies that are now part of Dominion Energy awarded similar community needs grants of more than $186,000 in 2018 to 31 non-profit organizations in North and South Carolina for food, shelter and medical care.

Dominion Energy has pledged to maintain and expand charitable giving programs in regions of the Carolinas previously served by SCANA gas and electric companies. Dominion Energy and SCANA Corporation merged in early January.

A few examples of this year’s grant-winning programs and videos showing their impact are:

Cleveland Municipal School District for its monthly fresh produce market for students and neighbors of Case Elementary School, which provides access to nutritious food, health screenings and other services.

Conexus Vision, Midlothian, Va., for free in-school eye screenings ensuring that children have the best chance to learn and succeed in the classroom and in life.

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, Norfolk, for its Healthy Mobile Pantry that delivers more than 900,000 healthy meals each year to food-insecure households in the region.

United Way of Harrison County, Clarksburg, W.Va., to provide housing and social services to homeless veterans, and healthy meals to seniors and others in need.

USO of South Carolina, West Columbia, S.C., for its Holidays for Heroes campaign supporting military personnel who cannot be home with their families during the holidays.

Interfaith Community Outreach, Kill Devil Hills, N.C., to help uninsured and underinsured residents with medical or dental emergencies, including treatment, transportation, cancer support, prescriptions and counseling.

Mountainlands Community Housing Association, Park City, Utah, to provide transitional housing and support services to people facing homelessness due to domestic violence, divorce, loss of employment or other factors.

Nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). Through its Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, as well as EnergyShare and other programs, Dominion Energy contributed nearly $35 million in 2018 to community causes.