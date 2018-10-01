DMV to offer optional upgraded licenses, IDs beginning Oct. 1

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Virginia DMV wants to make sure all Virginians who decide to apply for an optional REAL ID compliant Virginia driver’s license or ID bring the right documents to DMV.

Beginning October 1, DMV will offer Virginians the option to upgrade their current Virginia driver’s license or ID to a REAL ID compliantcredential. First-time applicants will also have the choice between a REAL ID compliant or standard credential.

The documents needed to apply for a REAL ID are readily accessible to Virginians and are similar to those needed when many applied for

their original Virginia driver’s license or ID.

All applicants for a REAL ID compliant credential, including current Virginia credential holders, must apply in-person and provide DMV with physical documentation of their identity, legal presence in the United States and Social Security number, as well as two proofs of residency.

If the name listed on your proof of identity document does not match your current full legal name, you must present documents, such as a marriage certificate or divorce decree, that connect the names. Multiple documents may be necessary if your name has changed more than once.

The REAL ID compliant credential will be available for a one-time $10 surcharge, in addition to standard fees. It can be used for all of the same purposes as your current driver’s license – including driving, voting and accessing federal benefits – but, beginning October 1, 2020, it also can be used as the federal identification which will then be necessary for boarding domestic flights and entering secure federal facilities and military bases.

Several other forms of ID, including a U.S. Passport and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification.

Since REAL ID is optional, many Virginians may decide they don’t want or need one. Those Virginians may continue to renew their driver’s license or ID as they always have. Should they need to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility, they may use another approved form of ID; a full list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID.

REAL ID compliant credentials will be marked with a small star in the upper right corner. If you choose to keep your current style of credential, you will receive a driver’s license or ID marked “Federal Limits Apply” when you renew or request a replacement on or after October 1, in order to comply with federal requirements.

Virginia’s REAL ID compliant driver’s license or ID will look exactly like a current credential except for a small star in the upper right corner which signifies it meets federal requirements.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web