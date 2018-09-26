Deloitte Virginia Tech alums, Deloitte Foundation to give $3 million to Global Business and Analytics project

The campaign — spearheaded with contributions from alumni partners, principals, managing directors, and other Deloitte Hokies coupled with Deloitte Foundation matching gifts — will extend over the coming five years.

The Global Business and Analytics Complex is expected to consist of two academic buildings and two residential buildings for living-learning communities — and to serve as the new home for the Pamplin College of Business.

In addition to serving Pamplin, the complex will also bring together students and faculty from the College of Science, the College of Engineering and related analytics disciplines from across the university, creating a team-oriented learning environment.

A state-of-the-art lab for teaching and research in trading and analytics will be named for the Deloitte Foundation, per university Board of Visitors approval, in recognition of the Deloitte alumni and foundation contributions.

The 3,500-square-foot lab will be located in the Global Business and Analytics Complex, which will also house classrooms, offices, and team rooms for collaborative activities.

Kevin Lane, a principal in the advisory practice of Deloitte & Touche LLP, helped lead the fundraising initiative.

“Virginia Tech represents a strategically important relationship for Deloitte, and our people are proud to support this initiative,” said Lane, who received a bachelor’s and a master’s in accounting from Virginia Tech and serves in leadership roles on the Pamplin Advisory Council.

“Analytics education is critically important in helping to develop future business leaders, and the Global Business and Analytics Complex represents an opportunity to align interests between our two organizations.”

Deloitte and its network of member firms currently employ approximately 700 Virginia Tech alumni worldwide. It has been one of the top three employers of Virginia Tech graduates over the past seven years and is the top employer for Pamplin. In a recent recruiting period, Deloitte hired more than 50 of the college’s students for full-time and internship positions.