Daily Living Center to close in Feburary

The Daily Living Center in Waynesboro will be closing its doors effective Feb. 21, according to a letter from the non-profit’s board of directors going out to donors.

The letter cites fiscal issues resulting from low daily attendance at the center, a licensed adult day health care facility serving the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County area since its founding in 1988.

Community-based care options have evolved over the past five years at the federal and state levels, “resulting in a steady decline in the census at the Daily Living Center,” the letter from the board reported.

The Daily Living Center’s mission has been to prevent the premature placement in a long-term care facility or institution-enhancing the quality of life of participants and their caregivers, keeping them at home with their families and in the community.

The center serves adults diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s, physical impairments, debilitating diseases requiring medical supervision, and seniors not capable of living fully independently but do not require 24-hour nursing care.

“Like any business, we are dependent on revenue for sustainability, and low census results in low revenue,” the letter from the board reported. “After exploring all options, the Board of Directors has made the difficult yet prudent decision to close the doors of the Center and cease operations.

“We are confident of the positive impact the Center has made in the community,” the letter went on. “We have touched lives, created friendships, shared moments of joy, and supported one another during moments of hardship. We are grateful and appreciative of your friendship, support, advocacy, dedication, and commitment, and hope you will celebrate with us all that we (collectively) have accomplished since 1988.”

Story by Chris Graham

