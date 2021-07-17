Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of July 19-23

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on VDOT's website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Left lane closed in both directions on Route 250 Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Expect workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Mobile left lane closure in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 104. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Nelson County line to the Fluvanna County line. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Valley Street) – Utility work under VDOT permit near the bridge over the James River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 708 (Red Hill Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 302 (Whitehead Road) – Resurfacing operations from Alderman Road to Stadium Road. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the railroad. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use detour via Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road). Anticipated completion Oct. 8.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 29/250 to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 702 (Reservoir Road) – Installation of pipes on the gravel section. Road closed to through traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 789 (Buck Road) – Utility work under permit from Route 810 (Crozet Avenue) to Route 788 (Railroad Avenue). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes and intermittent flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 628 (Butler Store Road) – Removing debris and repairing bridge over the Hazel River. Road closed to traffic at bridge near Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) until project is complete.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Tree trimming between mile marker 15 and mile marker 25. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs between mile marker 23 and mile marker 33. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday to Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations between miler marker 24 and mile marker 34. Expect mobile shoulder closures in both directions Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 17 (Marsh Road). Expect workers near the southbound travel lanes and intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Trail under bridge closed July 6-Aug. 6. Anticipated completion December 2022.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the locations below:

From (Route 744 (Lovers Lane) to Route 651 (Lees Mill Road)

From Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road) to Route 687 (Opal Road)

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Utility work near Route 688 (Harts Mill Road). Eastbound right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Replacing pipe between Route 28 (Catlett Road) and Route 790 (Boteler Road). Road closed to through traffic Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use Route 28 and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) to access Route 642.

(NEW) Route 663 (Covingtons Corner Road) – Installing pipe near Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures near Route 28 (Catlett Road) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Various Routes – Expect intermittent flagging operations in the town of Marshall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Business Route 17/55 (Main Street) between Frost Street and Old Stockyard Road

Business Route 17 (Winchester Road) between Main Street and Old Stockyard Road

Route 710 (Rectortown Road) between Salem Avenue and Main Street

Route 1003 (Frost Street) between Salem Avenue and Anderson Avenue

Fluvanna County

Route 6 (East River Road) – Pipe replacement between the two intersections of Route 624 (Gravel Hill Road) east of Dixie. Road closed to through traffic until July 21. Use Route 624 as signed detour route.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Various maintenance operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Expect workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148. Mobile left lane closure in both directions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beautiful Run. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Use Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) or Route 230 (Orange Road) to access Route 607. Anticipated completion Aug. 13.

(NEW) Route 616 (Locust Grove Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 620 (Tatums School Road) to 2.1-miles north. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Thursday.

(NEW) Route 620 (Tatums School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Arcadian Way to Route 230 (Orange Road). Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Friday.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Resurfacing operations from Route 693 (Montpelier Road) to the town of Orange. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning between Route 645 (Magnolia Road) and Route 664 (Buzzard Hollow Road). Expect alternating lane closures and intermittent flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 375 (College Drive) – Resurfacing of road to Germanna Community College-Locust Grove Campus. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday and Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Bridge work near Route 621 (Pine Stake Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder repairs from the Culpeper County line to the Page County line. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 624 (Sunnyside Orchard Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 622 (Harris Hollow Road) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 657 (Sandy Hook Lane) – Resurfacing operations from Route 664 (Huntly Road) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Tuesday.

(NEW) Route 664 (Huntly Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 671 (Thornton Gap Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to Route 600 (Bryans Road). Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 729 (Ben Venue Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating lane closures during daytime hours Monday and Tuesday.

