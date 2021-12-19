Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Weeks of Dec. 20-24 and Dec. 27-31

Published Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 12:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next two weeks. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Christmas holiday travel period. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major routes from noon Thursday, Dec. 23 to noon Monday, Dec. 27 and from noon, Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon Monday, Jan. 3.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect single lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Emergency bridge deck repairs. Alternating westbound lane closures at the bridge over Mechunk Creek, mile marker 131, Sunday and Monday, Dec. 19 and 20, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution and be alert for workers and equipment near the open travel lane.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Be alert for shadow vehicles and mowing tractors as you approach the work area.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Route 616 (Black Cat Road) to the Fluvanna County line, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23.

(NEW) U.S. 29 Business (Emmet Street) –Inspection of bridge over the Buckingham Branch Railroad north of U.S. 250 (Ivy Road). Alternating north and southbound lane closures, Monday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) to Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect southbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closure Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 250 Business to Interstate 64. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming between Route 718 (Murrays Lane) and the Nelson County line. Mobile left lane and shoulder closures, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 20-21.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(NEW) Route 616 (Black Cat Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Buckingham Branch Railroad. Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 677 (Bromley Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Buckingham Branch Railroad at U.S. 250 (Ivy Road). Alternating east and westbound lane closures, traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday, Dec. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Old Orange Road and Carver School Road. Expect alternating directional lane and shoulder closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 Eastern Bypass/James Madison Highway – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with northbound right shoulder closures from Warrenton town limit to the Prince William County line, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Bowers Run Road) Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 29 Business at Warrenton to the Culpeper County line. Northbound mobile work zone with right shoulder closures, Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 Business (Rectortown Road) – Alternating lane closures during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 Business (Winchester Road). Alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

(UPDATE) Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

(UPDATE) Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) to Route 621 (Seville Road). Mobile work zone southbound with right shoulder closures. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 27-30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Milling and pavement repairs between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the entrance to Skyline Drive. Alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related



