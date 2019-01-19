Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 21-25

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Interstate 64 – Sign installation eastbound and westbound near mile marker 120. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound between mile marker 137 and mile marker 86. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Route 29/250 Bypass – Sign installation at Route 654 (Barracks Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 652 (Old Brook Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 1427 (Hillsdale Drive). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Signal modifications to install pedestrian crossings at Route 657 (Whitewood Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Sign installation in both directions at intersection of Route 666 (Brags Corner Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Sign installation westbound near mile marker 28. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Northbound sign installation near Business Route 29 (Lee Highway). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Southbound sign installation near Nelson Lane. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Business Route 33 – Sign installation near Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Business Route 33 – Sign installation at Route 622 (Celt Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign installation at Route 633 (Amicus Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Madison Road) – Sign installation near Wesley Street. Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound between mile marker 137 and mile marker 86. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9:30 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Madison County

Route 230 (Orange Road) – Bridge work between Route 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 620 (Tatums School Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Orange County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Signal and intersection improvements at Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect intermittent overnight lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Sign installation near intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign installation near intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign installation at Route 678 (Governor Barbour Street). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Sign installation at Route 738 (Old Barboursville Road). Right shoulder closed. Be alert for workers near travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rappahannock County

Route 211/522 (Lee Highway) – Westbound bridge replacement over the North Fork Thornton River. Westbound bridge closed to traffic. Obey new traffic pattern. Westbound traffic will use eastbound left lane. Anticipated completion July 2019.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google