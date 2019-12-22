Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Dec. 23-27

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel periods to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted from noon Tuesday, Dec. 24 until noon Thursday, Dec. 26 and again from noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 until noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. For more information, see the news release.

Culpeper County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Fauquier County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

Fauquier County

Business Route 15 (Remington Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rappahannock River at the Culpeper County line. Road closed to through traffic with posted detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 2020.

(UPDATE) Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road):

Expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures except during holiday travel restrictions.

Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 208 (New Bridge Road) – Installation of sign near Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

