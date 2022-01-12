Court Square Theater to host Martin Luther King Jr. tribute
Court Square Theater will host a tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, Jan 26, featuring a recitation by Ronnie Brandon of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, poetry, and audience shout-outs for the late civil rights leader.
Part of the new GRO L.O.V.E. concert series, the event features music by Iron Lion World and DJ Double U, highlighting a civil rights playlist, neo-soul, R&B, conscious rap, and reggae.
Tickets (Adult Advance-$15, $18 at Door; Student Advance-$10, $13 at Door) are available at valleyarts.org/performances.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. event.
Brandon graduated from Harrisonburg High School and attended Blue Ridge Community College and Radford University. A WXJM reggae radio DJ, he began delivering his rendition of King’s famous speech from the March on Washington some three decades ago.