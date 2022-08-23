Coronado Global Resources expands with $169.1M investment in Southwest Virginia
Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, will expand in Buchanon and Tazewell counties with a $169.1 million commitment.
Coronado Global will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element in steel production, according to a press release. Coronado developed both a retention and growth strategy with the Virginia operation and will create 181 new jobs with above the average wage for four years.
“Coronado Global Resources’ major expansion is a win-win, creating 181 high-paying jobs in the resilient Buchanan community and increasing Southwest Virginia’s production of an essential component for the steel industry,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the press release. “We value our long-term corporate partnership with Coronado and look forward to the economic benefits that will stem from this tremendous announcement.”
CEO of Coronado Global Gerry Spindler said the company is committed to its Buchanan operation in Virginia and sees “great potential for capitalizing on the growing demand for steel not only for construction and transportation infrastructure but also renewable energy component parts.”
Coronado Global’s two United States mining complexes are the Buchanan Mine Complex, which began production in 1983 and employs 600, and the Logan Mine complex in West Virginia. A $3,525,000 grant from Virginia’s Opportunity Fund assisted both counties with the project. Funding and services for employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.