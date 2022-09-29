Menu
community services organization awarded 125k grant for senior nutrition
Culture

Community services organization awarded $125K grant for senior nutrition

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
nutritional supplements
(© rh2010 – stock.adobe.com)

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) received a $125,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The grant funding will address food and nutrition security among seniors, and is funded through the Social Determinants of Health Accelerator grant program, according to a press release.

The grant will enable local health departments to coordinate with the University of Virginia, PATH Foundation, Virginia Aging and Rehabilitation Services and other stakeholders to address food and nutrition needs among seniors. The outreach will also combat social isolation, which the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated for seniors.

“This award recognizes that there are significant disparities in access to nutrition throughout our region — and I am proud to see so many organizations here in Virginia recognize the need to step up and help improve the conditions of our neighbors, particularly seniors,” U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger said in a press release. “I want to congratulate Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services on receiving this award, and I want to thank them for their continued commitment to our communities.”

RRCS Executive Director Jim Lagraffe said the organization “is honored to have been selected for funding by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to support older adults in our community, in particular addressing those social determents of health: food and nutrition security and social connectedness. In collaboration with our community partners, we strive to better understand the core health issues facing older adults — to help minimize the risk of chronic disease, and improve lives. We are grateful to Congresswoman Spanberger for her support and leadership in bringing these much needed services to our community.”

According to the press release, Spanberger joined a bipartisan letter in April 2022 encouraging an increase in investments to the CDC’s Social Determinants Accelerator program.

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

