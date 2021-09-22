Committee certifies finalist for Paul D. Camp Community College presidency

The State Board for Community Colleges has certified Dr. Corey L. McCray as a finalist for the position of president at Paul D. Camp Community College.

“Corey McCray is a rising community college star with an already impressive resume of leadership experience,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges.” He has served as a chief academic officer, a chief student services officer, and a chief workforce officers. That unique trifecta has prepared him to bring a grounded and balanced approach in leading a college forward.”

McCray has lived and worked in the Suffolk region for more than 25 years. After serving seven years in the U.S. Navy, McCray transitioned to education, serving as a high school teacher and coach in Suffolk. Later, McCray worked for more than a decade at the Pruden Center for Industry and Technology, a regional career and technical education center located in Suffolk.

Last spring, McCray was appointed as Camp’s interim president. He had been working as the associate vice chancellor for programs at the VCCS System Office. He spent five years before that serving as the executive vice president and vice president for Workforce at Tidewater Community College. McCray recently completed the prestigious Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, which aims to build a cadre of exceptional leaders with a student-centered focus.

McCray earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale; a master’s degree from Cambridge College; and a doctorate from Old Dominion University.

McCray seeks to become the ninth president of Camp Community College, succeeding Dr. Dan Lufkin, who resigned earlier this year to pursue an opportunity outside Virginia. McCray will meet with Camp’s local board and conduct a public town hall meeting on his vision for Camp’s future in the next few weeks. The Chancellor will decide following those meetings, and the feedback they produce, whether to hire McCray or to begin a new, national search.

Camp is comprised of two campuses, one in Franklin and one in Suffolk, and a center in Smithfield. The college’s Franklin campus opened its doors in the fall of 1971. Since its founding, nearly 50,000 Virginian’s have taken classes through the college. Camp has awarded over 2,400 degrees, 1,200 certificates, and 950 career studies certificates – more than 4,500 credit credentials in all. In addition, it has provided thousands of high school students with dual enrollment opportunities, giving them a head start and early exposure to the rigors of college coursework; and trained more than 44,500 individuals through workforce development.