Child dies, two others critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Saturday at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The Chevrolet was driven by Czachary Paul Roe, 37, of Callands. Roe was injured and transported to a near-by hospital.

There were three juvenile passengers in the vehicle. A 10-year old male was not wearing a seatbelt, and 3-year old male was in a child safety seat. Both children were injured and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kias Jordan Salas, 6, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle; Kias died at the scene.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

