Charlottesville Reading Series announces artists for December event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host a reading on Friday, Dec. 13, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at New Dominion Bookshop.

The event will feature readings by poet Chet’la Sebree, novelist Marco Rafalà, and poet Amie Whittemore. The event is free to attend.

Sebree is the director of the Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts and an assistant professor of English at Bucknell University. She is the author of Mistress (New Issues, 2019), selected by Cathy Park Hong as the winner of the 2018 New Issues Poetry Prize. She earned an MFA in creative writing from American University and has received fellowships from the Delaware Division of the Arts, Hedgebrook, the MacDowell Colony, the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies, the Stadler Center, the Vermont Studio Center, and Yaddo. Her work has appeared in journals—including The Kenyon Review, Pleiades, Colorado Review, Crazyhorse, and Guernica. For more details, visit chetlasebree.com.

Rafalà is a first-generation Sicilian-American novelist, musician, and writer for award-winning tabletop role-playing games. He earned his MFA in fiction from The New School and is a cocurator of the Guerrilla Lit Reading Series in New York City. Born in Middletown, Connecticut, he now lives in Brooklyn, New York. How Fires End, his debut novel, tells the story of “a curse and a vendetta [that] follow two families from Sicily to Connecticut.” For more details, visit marcorafala.com.

Whittemore is the author of the poetry collection Glass Harvest (Autumn House Press). Her poems have won multiple awards, including a Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Prize, and her poems and prose have appeared in The Gettysburg Review, Nashville Review, Smartish Pace, Pleiades, and elsewhere. She is the reviews editor for Southern Indiana Review and teaches English at Middle Tennessee State University. For more details, visit amiewhittemore.com.

About the Charlottesville Reading Series

Founded by Julia Kudravetz and Amie Whittemore in 2014, the Charlottesville Reading Series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose, and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville. We recruit emerging and established writers from diverse backgrounds, both locally and nationally. For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.

