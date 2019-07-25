Charlottesville Municipal Band returns to The Paramount

The Charlottesville Municipal Band will perform the third and final program of their 97th Season Summer Concert Series at The Paramount Theater on Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30PM.

This concert series is free to attend. As this popular event is always well-attended, patrons are encouraged to arrive early.

The July 30th performance will include solos by the Rivanna Winds, the Charlottesville/Albemarle Sax Quartet, and by trumpeter Greg Thomas. The program will include musical renditions of the “Gershwin Prelude Suite,” “Mr. Dixieland,” “Glenn Miller in Concert,” “An Ellington Portrait,” and more.

Before the concert from 7:00PM-7:25PM there will be a musical instrument petting zoo for children where they can explore the instruments of the band at the foot of the stage.

For more information on the Charlottesville Municipal Band’s 97th Season Summer Concert Series and the most up-to-date program information, visit www.theparamount.net, or www.cvilleband.org. Follow the band on Facebook @cvilleband or on Twitter at @CvilleMuniBand.

