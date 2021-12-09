Charlottesville announces Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest winners

Published Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, 8:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Imagine a Day without Water is a national education campaign, and locally, it is focused on public awareness through an art contest inviting youth from Charlottesville and Albemarle County to illustrate why they “Love Our Water.”

This year, to accommodate COVID-19 precautions, the competition accepted traditional as well as digital submittals. Of the 224 poster entries received from youth in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, one winner was chosen from each of five grade divisions. In addition, the top 63 entries were available to the public to view online and vote for a favorite art entry; with 1033 total online votes, a fan favorite was selected.

All six winners will receive a $200 gift card and a water conservation goodie bag.

The winners for the 2021 Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest are:

K – 2nd Grade: Grant Smith, Mountaintop Montessori, 2nd Grade

Grant Smith, Mountaintop Montessori, 2nd Grade 3rd – 4th Grade : Ruby Buchanan, Mountaintop Montessori, 4th Grade

: Ruby Buchanan, Mountaintop Montessori, 4th Grade 5th – 6th Grade: Nora Neathery, Henley Middle School, 6th Grade

Nora Neathery, Henley Middle School, 6th Grade 7th – 8th Grade: Jane Friesen, Village School, 7th Grade

Jane Friesen, Village School, 7th Grade 9th – 12th Grade: Isabella Sorrentio, Albemarle High School, 12th Grade

Isabella Sorrentio, Albemarle High School, 12th Grade Fan Favorite: Leilani Durrette, Henley Middle School, 6th Grade

In addition, teachers were encouraged to promote student participation, and four teachers were selected to receive a $200 gift card to be used for classroom projects: Ginnie Daugherty (Mountaintop Montessori), Julia Sapir (Tandem Friends School), Dana Snead (Henley Middle School), and Megan Greenwood (Venable Elementary).

Check out the city’s special video honoring the Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest winners and participants ( LINK).

“We were so excited to see such great participation in this year’s Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest,” said Jill Greiner, the city’s Water Efficiency Program Coordinator. “The Charlottesville youth really showed their love for our water and why we should only use what we need.”

In addition to the art contest, the campaign brings awareness and useful information on how to conserve water. The city and Albemarle County Service Authority offer rebates for installing WaterSense labeled toilets and rain barrels, as well as offer water saving devices available for pick up at their respective offices. Lastly, they stress the importance of finding and fixing leaks in homes, as even a small drip can waste 3,000 gallons of water each year.

For more information about the Imagine a Day without Water Art Contest including full contest rules and official entry form, visit www.charlottesville.gov/artcontest .

More background information about the Imagine a Day without Water campaign can be found here: imagineadaywithoutwater.org .

Related



