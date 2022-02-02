Central Shenandoah Health District offering free COVID-19 testing

The Virginia Department of Health’ Central Shenandoah Health District will offer free PCR testing for COVID-19 as part of a partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Virginia Department of Health is receiving support from the CDC Increasing Community Access To Testing program to open these new testing locations. ICATT partners with pharmacies and commercial laboratories nationwide to provide testing resources to underserved communities at no-cost to the public.

Federally contracted vendor eTrueNorth will operate these sites in collaboration with VDH.

“We are excited for this partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services so we may continue to provide free COVID-19 testing opportunities in our community,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, interim director of the Central Shenandoah Health District.

The testing will be offered weekly at the Augusta County Government Center. The testing will be available in the health district for a three-week period in order to help meet increased public demand for testing during this current surge in cases.

The testing clinic is open this week, Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will continue weekly, beginning next week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Augusta County Government Center; 18 Government Center Ln, Verona.

Appointments are not required, but supplies are limited and an appointment will reduce your wait time.

To schedule an appointment, visit doineedacovid19test.com/ or call 1-800-635-8611.