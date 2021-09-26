Celebrating your pastor: 7 gift ideas for a man of God

Ok, so you’ve been taught the reward of giving, and now you want to get practical by presenting something to your spiritual father.

Well, that’s such a kind gesture.

But then, it seems you’re stuck on what to give. Should you buy him a pair of designer shoes? Would the latest Tommy Hilfiger ties cut it? Or maybe, she’s gonna appreciate some new set of Fendi hats.

Honestly, I was once like you – not sure what the right gift to give my pastor. But having done it a couple of times, I feel I’m in the right place to share some insights with others.

Read on to find out what you can gift your pastor on his birthday, thanksgiving service, or any regular day.

Something educating, albeit a little bit sacred

I don’t mean to get him a new bible. He probably has many of those already. I’m talking about something that can expand his pit of knowledge. In other words, something he can learn from.

Many Christian gifts fall perfectly into this category. Talk about spiritual books, latest Christian bestsellers, practical theology books, magazines, Christian series, motivational discs, etc. You can buy them from a local store near you, online, or even your chapel/church store.

I assure you, most men of God love such gifts.

Gift card for a clothing store

Who said you couldn’t gift your pastor a suit? Of course, you can. Not just in the way you’ve been planning. Instead of going out and buying a suit to present, you should do your research to find out where your pastor loves to get his clothing materials, then get a gift card for that store.

It’s always best when you present your pastor with a gift card to his favorite store than when you go shopping for him. With a gift card, he can walk into the store anytime to shop for what he wants at that moment in time, which could be shoes, ties, suits, or even a hat.

Trust me; pastors appreciate gift cards more.

Give a hotel gift card

Still on the subject of gift cards, another wonderful gift idea is a hotel gift card. As you know, pastors go around the world preaching the word and doing the lord’s bidding. Many a time, they find themselves in unfamiliar environments and have to sleep in hotels.

Buying and presenting a hotel gift card, which your pastor can use to get into any hotel around the world, can be a great way to show that you truly care about them.

Someone might say, “But I don’t know the hotel he’s going to lodge.” Yes, that’s true. But that’s what hotel booking sites are there. They make it possible to place bookings in any hotel around the world. You have sites like Hotels.com, Booking.com, HotelsCombined, etc. Simply buy their gift cards, and you’re good to go.

Gift of food

I know we’re no longer in the ages of father Abraham or Apostle Paul, but you can still gift your pastors food materials.

Of course, it shouldn’t be a plate of fast food, unless that’s what you can afford. Instead, it can be animals from your yard (if you rear those), parts of your freshly cultivated food materials, or some fishes from the pond that just came of age.

For the non-farmers in the house, you can always go to the market and buy stuff like chicken, cattle, ram, fresh vegetables, etc. Remember, your pastor is human, too. So, he’ll surely enjoy those.

An office makeover

How many times have you been to your pastor’s office? Maybe a few times or even never. In any case, go back in there and find things that are in need of fixing or that could use a new face.

That could be the floor, the painting on the wall, the furniture, and so on. Or it could even be something that’s completely missing from the room. Once you figure something out, offer to get it fixed.

You can bet your pastor will appreciate this greatly.

Throw them a surprise birthday party

Who else noticed pastors rarely celebrate their birthdays the way regular people do? I mean, hardly will you find them throwing big parties.

But we can throw one for them, with the other church members in attendance.

Ask your pastor’s wife what she thinks about the idea. If she says you’re good to go, then start making preparations to throw a solo or large party for your spiritual father.

He will truly appreciate that.

Noise-canceling headphones

This is the only techy gift on the list, and I’ve kept it last because I feel it’s the best gift anyone can give their pastor.

Did you know pastors sometimes find it hard to focus on their work because of the surrounding noise? This is why many of them often isolate themselves in their inner rooms or far away from the noise and voices of people.

You can help them even further by presenting them with a noise-canceling headphones. With this kind of device, the man can comfortably sit anywhere to meditate, reflect on the words of God, or put together his sermon without worrying about the surrounding noise.

Story by Uday Tank