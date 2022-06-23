Cloudbet Casino Bonus Codes 2022 – Claim a 5 BTC Bonus

You don’t need a Cloudbet bonus code to activate a 100% first deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC, or $50,000. Simply follow any of the links in the Cloudbet review and you are all set. Plus, in addition to having one of the largest casino bonuses in the US, Cloudbet also offers a great library that can exceed 400 games.

The offshore betting operator has a license issued in Curacao and it accepts players from around the world. Furthermore, Cloudbet supports banking in over 25 cryptocurrencies. Our complete Cloudbet review will provide all the needed details before joining, including a guide on how to claim the best bonuses.

How to Claim Your Bonus with the Cloudbet Casino Bonus Code

Visit Cloudbet Casino and click on “Join” Enter your email address and casino password Sign in with the details selected just before Make your first deposit for a 100% automatic bonus Play the games to release the bonus funds

The Latest Cloudbet Casino Bonus Codes

Cloudbet Casino uses a bonus system that doesn’t require promo codes. Instead, the offers are automatically triggered when depositing within the required timeframes. As for the Cloudbet welcome bonus, new players just need to sign up and add funds to activate the 100% offer.

Casino Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim Welcome Bonus 100% up to 5 BTC / $50,000 N/A Claim Here Free Spins Tuesdays 20 Free Spins N/A Claim Here Thursday Deposit Bonus 50% up to $125 – 100% up to $5,000 N/A Claim Here Provably Fair Cashback 10% cashback up to $1,000 N/A Claim Here

In addition to the casino, users can also access Cloudbet Sports on the same site. It offers a wide range of sports betting markets across American football, basketball, baseball, soccer, hockey, and much more. Also, check out Cloudbet Esports from the dedicated tab and bet on the hottest competitive video games.

Top Cloudbet Casino Bonus Codes & Offers

While you don’t have to worry about Cloudbet Casino promo codes, we will present the best deals in more detail to show you how to claim each one after you register.

100% Welcome Bonus – Cloudbet Review

Bonus amount : 100% up to $50,000 / 5 BTC

: 100% up to $50,000 / 5 BTC Deposits : 1st deposit 100% up to $50,000 or 5 BTC

: 1st deposit 100% up to $50,000 or 5 BTC Bonus code : N/A

: N/A Rollover : 150 points for every $20 or 0.001 BTC

: 150 points for every $20 or 0.001 BTC Min deposit : $20 / 0.01 BTC

: $20 / 0.01 BTC Bonus expiry: 60 days after claiming the bonus

New users automatically receive a 100% Cloudbet Casino bonus on the first deposit of at least $20 or 0.01 Bitcoin, depending on the preferred currency. The offer can go up to an impressive $50,000, making it the largest deposit bonus we’ve come across. If you are using BTC, the welcome Cloudbet deposit bonus is capped at 5 BTC.

The only confusing part is the wagering requirement, which isn’t a typical rate. Instead, players have to earn Cloudbet bonus points by playing crypto games in order to release the bonus. 150 points are needed for an increment of $20, or 0.001 BTC.

Furthermore, the rate of points depends on the RTP of the casino games. The formula is as follows: Bonus Points = Stake x 0.008 x (100 – RTP). This basically comes down to a 25x rollover rate when playing slots with an RTP of 95%. It is a nice way to make the bonus available on all types of games while maintaining a reasonable rollover rate.

Free Spins Tuesdays – Cloudbet Review

Bonus amount : 20 free spins

: 20 free spins Deposits : Make a deposit on Tuesday for 20 free spins

: Make a deposit on Tuesday for 20 free spins Bonus code : N/A

: N/A Rollover : 40x

: 40x Min deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: 24 hours after being credited

Players who deposit at least $20 on Tuesday will automatically receive 20 free spins. The offer doesn’t require a specific Cloudbet Casino bonus code as the rounds can be accessed from the My Account page once the deposit is processed.

The winnings from the free spins must be wagered 40 times within 24 hours before withdrawing. Bets on slots contribute 100%, with some excluded titles. If you bet on table games or live casino games, only 10% will count towards the rollover requirement.

Overall, the Tuesday bonus is good for casual players. Since you get the same 20 rounds for any deposit, it is best to add the minimum of $20 and save the rest for other offers. Plus, the Cloudbet free spin promo code is redeemable every week.

Thursday Deposit Bonus – Cloudbet Review

Bonus amount : Up to 100% up to $5,000

: Up to 100% up to $5,000 Deposits : Silver Tier – 50% up to $125 | Gold Tier – 50% up to $275 | Emerald Tier – 50% up to $1,250 | Sapphire Tier – 100% up to $2,500 | Ruby Tier – 100% up to $5,000

: Silver Tier – 50% up to $125 | Gold Tier – 50% up to $275 | Emerald Tier – 50% up to $1,250 | Sapphire Tier – 100% up to $2,500 | Ruby Tier – 100% up to $5,000 Bonus code : N/A

: N/A Rollover : 40x | 35x | 30x | 30x | 25x

: 40x | 35x | 30x | 30x | 25x Min deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: 2 days after claiming the bonus

The Thursday Cloudbet bonus is a tiered offer that depends on the level within the loyalty program. Players in the Silver, Gold, and Emerald tiers receive 50% bonuses and qualify if they deposited within the previous 7 days. Members of the two top tiers are eligible for 100% bonuses if they added funds in the prior 14 days.

Moreover, the wagering requirement goes down as the tier improves. So, for the highest loyalty level, users can land a 100% Cloudbet Bitcoin match bonus with a 25x rollover rate. This is a great deal, although it can be hard to reach for casual players. The tiers are determined based on the number of Cloudbet loyalty points earned on the platform.

Types of Cloudbet Casino Bonuses & Promos

During the Cloudbet review, we came across multiple types of casino bonuses and promotions. Some offers are ongoing, while other campaigns are available for a limited period of time. Here are the main bonuses that you can benefit from at the casino:

Cloudbet Casino Welcome Bonus

The welcome bonus is the offer exclusively available for new players, on the first deposit. Cloudbet is offering a 100% match of up to $50,000, 5 BTC, or other supported cryptos. For example, the Cloudbet Bitcoin Cash bonus is capped at 75 BCH. It is a great deal for even the biggest spenders.

Another highlight is the rollover rate that depends on the game RTP. When playing slots, the rate is around 25x for the bonus sum alone, which is actually impressive. Plus, it gives players more flexibility when betting since you can alternate between tables, slots, and other games.

Cloudbet Casino Existing Customer Offers

In this category, we have two weekly bonuses that can help boost your bankroll with free spins and bonus funds. The Tuesday bonus of 20 free spins is not that great, but it is nice to have for something extra on a $20 deposit.

As for the Thursday bonus, this is better suited for different types of players. Although it doesn’t need a Cloudbet bonus code, the offer is based on the loyalty tier. As a result, it’s a safe bet for both recreational gamblers and high rollers.

Special Cloudbet Casino promotions are added from time to time to further reward players. Right now, you can land 10% cashback if you lose on the provably fair games. Not to mention that you also earn points and other benefits through the Cloudbet rewards program.

Cloudbet Casino No Deposit Bonus

The best way to claim a Cloudbet no deposit bonus is through the Loyalty Club. Every real money bet you place at the casino will earn you loyalty points, known as Lightning Points. You can then enter the Cloudbet Marketplace to buy no deposit bonuses using the points you have accumulated.

The menu is user-friendly and allows you to select your favorite slots game, the number of spins, and the spin value. You can even select the wagering requirement for the Cloudbet no deposit bonus.

Who Can Claim a Cloudbet Casino Bonus?

To benefit from a Cloudbet Casino bonus, you must meet some requirements, such as:

Be at least 18 years old, or meet the local legal gambling age

Be located in a jurisdiction where Cloudbet operates

Register an account on the site using a valid email address

Meet the minimum deposit limit for the respective bonus

Agree to the Cloudbet terms, displayed in detail on the site

Cloudbet Casino Bonus Codes & Offers T&Cs

The bonus terms and conditions are always important to know ahead of time. Cloudbet does a good job of making everything clear on the deposit page. However, we will provide you with more details regarding the main terms.

Number of Deposits

The number of deposits generally refers to the number of times you can use the same Cloudbet bonus code. For the offers mentioned above, we found that each bonus is only available once. For example, the welcome bonus is available only on the first deposit.

The good news, however, is that the weekly Cloudbet Casino deposit bonuses are available once a week. So, you can claim 20 free spins on Tuesday this week, and another 20 free spins next week.

Rollovers/Wager Requirements

The rollover requirement determines the total volume of bets needed to clear a bonus. Luckily, Cloudbet Casino bonuses have low wagering rates when compared to offers on other casinos. Even though the welcome bonus doesn’t have a fixed rate, it is still easy to clear and can be used on more games.

As for the other bonuses covered in the Cloudbet review, the rollover requirement varies from 40x to 25x. This is only for the bonus amount and not for the total sum with the deposit.

Min/Max Deposit

The minimum deposit is definitely a Cloudbet bonus term to keep an eye on. It refers to the minimum amount that you have to deposit in order to qualify for the bonus. In most cases, this is $20 or 0.001 BTC. Other cryptocurrencies can have other minimum limits, like 0.01 ETH, 0.03 BCH, and 0.2 LTC.

As for the maximum limit, Cloudbet definitely stands out with its welcome bonus of up to $50,000 or 5 BTC. The operator can have such a large limit because it doesn’t release the bonus funds all at once. Instead, players need to earn points to unlock the bonus in increments.

Eligible Games

The eligible games are the ones you can play with the bonus funds or spins. In the eligible games for the rollover, your bets count towards the wagering requirement. For example, if you claim a Cloudbet signup bonus in the form of free spins, you can only use those spins on a selected slot game. The same goes for the deals in the marketplace.

For the welcome bonus, however, most of the games in the collection are eligible but they generate points at different rates. So, you can play slots, blackjack, roulette, and other games without any worries. Reload bonuses are generally aimed toward slot players.

Expiry Date

The expiry date is definitely something that you should pay attention to when reading our Cloudbet review. That’s because some offers expire very quickly, like the Thursday bonus that is only valid for two days. The rounds from the weekly Cloudbet free spin promo code expire after just 24 hours. This is the timeframe you have for clearing the bonus.

The good news is that the welcome bonus expires after 60 days, which means that you have plenty of time to earn the required number of points.

Cloudbet Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus

Signing up and claiming a bonus at Cloudbet is significantly easier than at other online casinos. The operator has really streamlined the entire process to help new players get started as quickly as possible. So, as part of our Cloudbet review, we have a step-by-step guide to help you sign up and claim the first bonus.

Step 1 – Go to Cloudbet Casino and Click “Join”

Visit the Cloudbet Casino site from your preferred web browser. The blue “Join” button is available in the top right corner. Click it to open the registration window.

Step 2 – Select Your Preferred Sign-Up Method

You can join Cloudbet Casino through Google Mail, Facebook, GitHub, or by entering an email address and a preferred casino password. Check the box confirming that you are of legal age and click on the “Join” button at the bottom.

Step 3 – Sign In and Click “Deposit”

Once you have an account, you can sign in using your email or nickname and password. You can also opt for the three platforms mentioned above to sign in directly in the casino. After signing in, click on the “Deposit” button located in the top dashboard.

Step 4 – Select the Deposit Currency

You can choose from 25+ cryptocurrencies and two fiat currencies when depositing funds. Bitcoin is the most popular choice at Cloudbet Casino and it is the default when opening the cashier for the first time.

Step 5 – Complete the Deposit for a Bonus

Send funds to the provided deposit address in the cashier. The amount will be credited after it is confirmed on the blockchain. The Cloudbet bonus is also activated automatically on the first deposit if you meet the minimum limit.

Step 6 – Play Games to Release the Bonus

As we’ve mentioned in the Cloudbet review, you will need to play the crypto games and earn points to release the bonus. 150 points are needed for an increment of $20. The points rate depends on the game RTP, which is clearly displayed. So, take your pick and start playing!

Mistakes to Avoid when Claiming a Cloudbet Casino Bonus

A casino bonus can provide a significant boost in bankroll and that is why it is best to take full advantage of solid offers. Try to avoid these mistakes when claiming a Cloudbet Casino bonus:

Not meeting the minimum deposit limit – As we covered above in the Cloudbet review, you must meet a minimum deposit limit to activate the bonus. In most cases, it is just $20.

– As we covered above in the Cloudbet review, you must meet a minimum deposit limit to activate the bonus. In most cases, it is just $20. Missing the bonus period – With the exception of the Cloudbet welcome bonus, all promotions on the site are available during specific windows of time. There are reload bonuses that you can only claim on certain days of the week. Check the promos for a deal that suits your schedule and plan accordingly.

– With the exception of the Cloudbet welcome bonus, all promotions on the site are available during specific windows of time. There are reload bonuses that you can only claim on certain days of the week. Check the promos for a deal that suits your schedule and plan accordingly. Not completing the rollover requirement – Here, you need to pay attention to the period of time available for meeting the wagering requirement. Check this in advance and get ready for an active couple of days when it comes to Cloudbet reload deposit bonuses.

– Here, you need to pay attention to the period of time available for meeting the wagering requirement. Check this in advance and get ready for an active couple of days when it comes to Cloudbet reload deposit bonuses. Letting the Cloudbet loyalty points expire – The loyalty program at Cloudbet is exactly that – rewarding. It offers benefits across six tiers. However, you will drop a tier if you don’t place a real money bet within a month. Furthermore, your points expire if you don’t bet for three consecutive months.

Cloudbet Casino Review (4.4/5)

Cloudbet is an online gambling site that was established in 2013. Since its launch, the platform has focused on crypto gaming, supporting Bitcoin banking and betting. Over the years, the site has improved significantly and now offers a rich variety of gambling options. It also supports a lot more cryptos and players can even buy BTC through the site.

At first sight, the Cloudbet Casino interface is very simple and to the point. The games are grouped into several categories, available at the top and from a detailed menu on the left side. This makes it easy to browse the different games and find the perfect options. The library currently has around 400 titles, but this can depend on the region.

As a Curacao-licensed online casino, Cloudbet is available in most countries. However, the software developers powering the platform don’t benefit from the same wide coverage. As a result, the actual games available on the site can vary from one country to another.

What we like: Rich variety of 400+ slots and live games

Banking in BTC and many other cryptos

100% welcome bonus for new players

Fast payouts processed within 24 hours

Rewarding loyalty program with points What we don’t: Some banking transactions can have 5% fees

Limited deposit methods beyond cryptos

Cloudbet Casino Games (4.5/5)

The overall range of games at Cloudbet Casino is great thanks to the top developers that power the platform. You can check out games from Betsoft, Red Tiger, Spinomenal, Nucleus, Push Gaming, NetEnt, and other studios. However, during the Cloudbet review, we uncovered that software availability depends on your region.

In total, you can enjoy over 400 games at Cloudbet USA. Most of these options are online slots, but there are also plenty of table games, like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. Additionally, the live dealer games add even more variety to the casino. Cloudbet displays the RTP for every game and a few more details.

All of the games run on the site and don’t require a Cloudbet download. It is possible to play for free, in demo mode, before signing in. For real money play, you can select between several crypto and fiat currencies based on your account settings and preferences.

Cloudbet Casino App & Mobile Site (4.6/5)

The mobile site performed very well throughout the Cloudbet review. It is compatible with all mobile devices, including iPhone and various Android smartphones. The layout changes only slightly but keeps the same overall design. You can load the lobby from the menu or browse the games from the categories shown above.

An added dashboard at the bottom makes it easier to access the casino and the main categories of games. This is also where you can view the bonuses. We didn’t find any exclusive Cloudbet bonus codes for mobile. However, you can still benefit from the same offers available on desktop, including the loyalty rewards.

The mobile site is secure and keeps the same cashier. You can deposit and withdraw from your phone at any time. Overall, it makes up for the lack of a downloadable Cloudbet Casino app for mobile. We recommend saving the site to the home screen for quick access.

Cloudbet Casino Deposits & Withdrawals (3.9/5)

The banking system is centered around cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals. It makes it easy for players to manage their funds using a wide range of coins. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ripple are just some of the many options available. In fact, there are a total of 27 cryptos in the cashier right now, with more to be added.

As for fiat currencies, Cloudbet only supports USD and JPY at this time. Also, the available banking methods for these options are very limited. If you want to add USD, you can only use Jeton and VenusPoint. Crypto deposits are easier since you can simply add the funds to the Cloudbet Casino Bitcoin balance.

The limits are very reasonable and start from just 0.0001 BTC, without a fixed maximum. It is worth noting that the operator can charge a 5% fee for a Cloudbet withdrawal or deposit. However, most transactions are free. As for processing, it takes around 24 hours to get approved after going through the Cloudbet KYC verifications.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Payout Speed Bitcoin ✅ ✅ Within 24 hours Altcoins (BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, XRP, and more) ✅ ✅ Within 24 hours Jeton ✅ ❌ N/A VenusPoint ✅ ❌ N/A

Cloudbet Casino Security & Safety (4.7/5)

Is Cloudbet safe? The short answer is yes. The longer answer includes a Curacao license, almost a decade of activity, and solid customer Cloudbet reviews with prompt withdrawals. Moreover, the software providers on the platform are well-known and they have fair casino games. The lobby even displays the RTP of each game for extra transparency.

The site has encrypted connections on every page and the added Cloudbet crypto banking system ensures safe payments. Users don’t share any financial details and can simply send from the wallet to the provided casino address. Plus, Cloudbet strongly encourages players to enable two-factor authentication for extra security.

Cloudbet Casino Customer Support (4.1/5)

The customer support service at Cloudbet Casino is an area that can use some improvements. The team is very knowledgeable and will quickly respond by live chat. You can access this feature from the menu on the site, before or after signing in. Email support however was not that fast during the Cloudbet review and it can take over 24 hours to get a reply.

Furthermore, the site doesn’t have a dedicated help section with answered questions across different categories. The blog section includes some guides for using cryptos, which can help new players, but these aren’t always up to date.

24/7 customer support

Live chat available

Email: [email protected]

Phone: N/A

Blog section for extra details

