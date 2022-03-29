Bridgewater College receives $1 million gift to create Rebecca Quad

Bridgewater College will break ground this summer on its Rebecca Quad project, creating a new outdoor gathering area adjacent to the Kline Campus Center and the campus mall.

The Rebecca Quad project, possible due to a $1 million gift from chair of the College’s Board of Trustees, Bruce Christian, and his wife, Spas, of Lynchburg, will transform an underutilized space into a hub of campus activity with a variety of meeting and socializing areas in which students, faculty and other members of the Bridgewater College community can come together to interact, connect and enjoy the beauty of the college’s campus mall.

“The Christians’ generous gift enables us to build on the success and popularity of the outdoor gathering areas around the new John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons by adding similar elements to the other side of our campus mall,” said President David W. Bushman. “So much of our community and the success of our students is built on the connections we make here with one another. By creating yet another area where students can engage with a friend or faculty mentor, discuss a group project, attend class outside or, even, reflect silently in the fresh air, we are nurturing the sense of togetherness and community that is a hallmark of the Bridgewater experience.”

Plans for the space include hardscape walkways and gathering areas complete with dining tables and Adirondack chairs, landscaping to complement that of the campus mall and—notably—a nod to the College’s original walkway and historical entrance to campus, which will be highlighted by a large inlay of the College’s seal.

The Christians, parents of David ’06 and his wife, Caitlyn ’07, have developed an affinity for Bridgewater College. “Bridgewater College is small enough for you to know many people personally and for them to know you. They help make you the best you can be. At the same time, BC is big enough to provide all the opportunities to widen your horizons, whether it’s student-faculty research partnerships, internships or study abroad. The experience is transformative,” said Bruce Christian. “Bridgewater is a difference maker, and Spas and I are thrilled we can be a part of making that difference.”

The Rebecca Quad project is a piece of the College’s ongoing, long-term capital and grounds plan, which began with the renovation and expansion of Nininger Hall, a re-envisioning of the Kline Campus Center and the creation of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons. Plans are also underway for a full renovation of Bowman Hall and the renovation and expansion of the Old Alumni Gym.

“It is through the many generous donors who believe strongly in the mission and future of the College that we are able to move forward in making our plans a reality,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Maureen Silva. “BC is fortunate to have experienced several recent record-breaking fundraising years. That is a testament to the way we educate our students, the ways they thrive following graduation and the deep sense of connection they demonstrate in strengthening the College for current and future generations of Eagles.”

