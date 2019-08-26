Bridge work complete on Route 810 in Albemarle County
Crews completed the bridge rehabilitation project on Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) in Albemarle County four days ahead of schedule. The road is open to traffic.
For more information about VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
