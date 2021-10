Booking ACC Football: Wake Forest, Pitt, QBs keeping us relevant

Jerry Carter and Chris Graham are trying to pick up the pieces from bad booking for ACC Football that has us all but eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Can we keep Pitt and Wake on track for Charlotte? Can we get either Kenny Pickett or Brennan Armstrong invited to New York? Tune in and find out what the guys are scheming.