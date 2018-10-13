Blue Ridge Parkway welcomes millions of visitors in October

The Blue Ridge Parkway historically welcomes nearly 2 million visitors during the month of October. For generations, visitors have been drawn to the Parkway for its scenic beauty; and fall color across the Blue Ridge Mountains provides an exceptional opportunity for this experience.

With increased traffic on the Parkway this month, National Park Service law enforcement rangers have prepared a series of short videos to remind Parkway visitors and neighbors to enjoy the Blue Ridge Parkway… SAFELY.

Over the next several weeks, the Ranger Reminders videos will be posted to the Parkway’s social media sites and highlight how driving on the Parkway is different than most roads. From its unique design including beautiful, built in distractions to rapidly changing weather, the videos will remind Parkway drivers to slow down and focus on the road. Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent J.D. Lee opens the series with a message that highlights several issues to be aware of in the fall.

Visitors can also find additional information to prepare for their Parkway journey on the park website that provides a real-time road closure map, facility schedules, suggested itineraries, and visitor center locations.

As October comes to a close, Parkway staff will begin the traditional seasonal closure of visitor services in certain areas. Some concession and visitor center areas are open all year with limited services. A full schedule of this year’s seasonal schedule changes is available at http://www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/hours.htm.

