Bike laws changing July 1

Two important laws that apply to cyclists and drivers that will change in the state of Virginia on Thursday.

Albemarle County Police want all riders and drivers to be aware of these changes to ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely.

The changes are:

Cyclists may now ride two abreast. Previously, riders could only ride two abreast until a vehicle approached.

Motorists are required to change lanes when passing cyclists. If a lane of travel is not wide enough to allow an overtaking motor vehicle to pass at least three feet to the left while in the same lane as the overtaken bicycle, the overtaking vehicle shall change lanes.