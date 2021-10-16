Big day for Wolff, but ODU falls at home to Western Kentucky, 43-20

Hayden Wolff threw for a career-high 327 yards, but ODU lost 43-20 to Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Ali Jennings III had a breakout receiving performance for the Monarchs (1-6, 0-3 Conference USA). The sophomore wide receiver made 13 catches for 172 yards. Zack Kuntz added eight catches for 114 yards. The tandem combined for 286 of ODU’s 327 yards in the air.

The Hilltoppers (2-4, 1-1) scored 21-straight points to start the game and led 30-3 at the half. Elijah Davis scored the Monarchs’ first touchdown of the game at the 14:55 mark of the fourth quarter with a 24-yard rush to cap an eight-play, 79-yard scoring drive. Less than five minutes later, ODU put together a 78-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard scoring run by Blake Watson.

Defensively, R’Tarriun Johnson had 10 total tackles, one for a loss, and intercepted a pass for the second-consecutive game.

The Monarchs now enter their bye week before hosting Louisiana Tech on Oct. 30 for a 3:30 p.m. game.