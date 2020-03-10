Beyer to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

Congressman Don Beyer, D-Va., will self-quarantine following a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington D.C., with whom he recently interacted.

Beyer said Tuesday that he and his wife, Megan, had been contacted by the Virginia Department of Health to share details about the illness of a friend who tested positive for COVID-19 after dining with the couple.

The timeline of his infection began shortly after the contact on Feb. 28.

“At the request of the public health officials, I will self-quarantine to ensure that I do not pass on any potential illness to others,” Beyer said.

In the 10 days since that dinner, neither has shown symptoms, Beyer said, “and we understand that the probability that we have an infection is low.

“Representing Northern Virginians is an honor and privilege which I love, and I especially hate to be away from the Capitol at this time of national crisis. But I feel strongly that one of the most important contributions people in positions of leadership can make at such times is to share the best advice from experts, and where necessary, to model it in our behavior,” Beyer said.

His office will close for public business, and Beyer will not attend hearings of votes until Monday, when medical advisers say he should be clear to return.

“I am keenly aware that I have social and economic supports, including affordable health care, paid leave, and other benefits which far too many Americans lack,” Beyer said. “As I work from home and when I hopefully return to the Capitol I will have these people and those who badly need assistance from leaders in Washington foremost in my mind. We have to do more to help every American get through this pandemic.”

