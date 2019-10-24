Beyer presses FAA on airplane noise in Arlington

Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08) sent a letter to the FAA expressing concerns about its recent announcement to make changes to flight paths at DCA to accommodate Secret Service needs without giving meaningful consideration to community interests.

Beyer urged FAA to delay implementation of the proposed changes to DCA flight procedures in order to engage the community.

Beyer wrote:

“I write with concerns about the “Prohibited Area 56 National Security Project” that the FAA and the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) presented to the DCA Community Noise Working Group (CWG) this past spring. I understand that the proposal would alter Runway 19 approach and departure procedures at Washington National Airport (DCA) in order to reduce incursions into restricted airspace. However, I remain concerned about the process – specifically, the failure to give meaningful consideration to community interests – involved in a decision that will further concentrate the airplane noise in Arlington, Virginia.

“I join my Maryland colleagues in urging the FAA to halt implementation of the proposed changes to DCA flight procedures (both approach and departure changes) until it can demonstrate a need for these changes, as well as considering the concerns of the affected communities per the standard environmental review process.”

A signed copy of the full letter can be found here.

