Beyer, Connolly, Wexton urge OPM to expand telework flexibility during upcoming Metro shutdown

Virginia Reps. Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly, and Jennifer Wexton sent a letter urging the Office of Personnel Management to issue guidance to federal agencies expanding telework options during the upcoming Metro shutdown.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Platform Improvement Project will close six Yellow and Blue Line stations in Northern Virginia from May 25 to Sept. 8.

They wrote:

“In the past, the Office of Personnel Management has issued guidance for agencies to provide expanded telework policies during situations like these. During the Metro SafeTrack project of 2016, OPM required agencies to review and update their policies related to workplace flexibilities and telework, and again during Metro construction last year OPM encouraged agencies to provide more telework options – which has greatly eased the traffic gridlock in the region and the commuting-related distress of a large portion of the federal workforce.

“The station closures will begin in just five days, but OPM has not yet issued guidance on expanded telework options for federal employees. In keeping with past agency practice ahead of major Metro construction projects, we urge you to expand telework options for federal employees for the entirety of the Platform Improvement Project.”

A signed copy of the letter is available here, and full text of the letter is below. Beyer and Wexton are cosponsors of Connolly’s recently-introduced legislation which would increase federal funding for WMATA as long as key safety and reliability standards are met.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google