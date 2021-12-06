Betwinner and its bonuses for existing customers

Published Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, 11:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Once people start looking for an iGaming website, they search for different things. Some bettors pay more attention to the different sections and features, whereas others want to make sure they are using a safe betting website. Fortunately, both types of clients like bonuses, which is why most bookies have excellent promo sections.

The proposals that punters can choose from can be divided into several groups, depending on who they are aimed for. Naturally, the welcome bonuses always offer more impressive bonus amounts and better rewards overall because their goal is to attract new clients. Yet, platforms such as BetWinner reveal that the offers for registered clients can also be worth it. Let’s check out the different proposals for those with an account.

100% deposit bonus on Thursday

Although some people won’t admit it, most online bettors like using deposit bonuses. That’s why some of the leading iGaming platforms offer at least a few reload offers that give users extra cash. Although there are many prizes to pick from, once people realize that the Betwinner bonus code could be found at nostrabet and check it out, they notice that this bookie offers an intriguing offer for registered clients that will give them a 100% bonus on Thursday.

In order to get this reward, punters have to tick the special box called “Take Part In Bonus Offers”. Once ready, they have to make a deposit on Thursday, and Betwinner will give them the 100% matching offer. The maximum bonus funds are limited to 100 EUR regardless of the deposit amount.

Accumulator of the day

Although Betwinner offers multiple betting sections, the sportsbook usually attracts more punters. That’s why many of the proposals for existing clients, such as the Accumulator of the day, aim at people who like sports. In this case, Betwinner requires its clients to place a bet on multiple events. If they predict them successfully, the total odds will be increased by 10%.

Advancebet

Advancebet is one of the many bonuses for existing clients available at Betwinner. This proposal might seem a bit difficult to understand at first, but it is actually simple to use. That’s why Nostrabet’s review about the Betwinner promo code provides more information about it

Advancebet offers sports bettors to wager on a given event using the money they could win from their existing bet. In other words, this proposal is only available if you have an active bet. Of course, failing to predict your “original” bet means that you will also lose your advancebet.

Bet insurance

Up next, there is an intriguing offer for sports clients that is not available on most other iGaming platforms. Bet Insurance is a reward that gives bettors the option to insure their bet either in part or in full. Although this costs a certain amount of money, it gives them peace of mind, so even if they lose, they won’t lose the amount they’ve wagered.

Birthday proposal

Although there are a couple of additional rewards you can put to the test, the one we’d like to include in this article is called Birthday proposal. As its name suggests, this is something that punters can use on their birthday. Naturally, the promotion is only available to registered clients who’ve confirmed their accounts. In most cases, Betwinner’s staff will send an SMS that contains a personal bonus code that has to be used to unlock the special reward, which is usually a free bet.

Story by Jennifer Garcia

Related



