Best Football Betting Promos & Free Bets For NFL Sunday, 25th September

NFL Sunday for week 3 of the new season promises to be an exciting day of action, with 14 games to look forward to and we can show you how to lock-in to $5,625 in NFL free bets to use on any of the matches without even having to place a bet!

Best Matched Deposit Football Betting Promos For NFL Sunday Free Bets

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites

Explainer: Here’s How To Claim Your £5,625 Matched Deposit NFL Betting Promos For Sunday’s Football Games



Sound too good to be true?

Well, we are not telling lies, this is 100% possible by just taking a few moments to sign-up with four leading Sportsbooks that here at Augusta Free Press we’ve negotiated some top matched betting offers (up to $5,625) by just entering our assigned PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – when you deposit.

Join the hundreds of our players that have already taken full advantage of these offers

We’ll also highlight any existing customer NFL offers our Sportsbooks have, so once you’ve set up your accounts the good times and betting offers can continue to roll – meaning you can enjoy this weekend’s NFL Sunday with a cool $5,625 in your pocket to bet with and also snap-up the best offers for current players too.

RELATED: Win A Trip To The Super Bowl With Everygame

Let’s Get Started!

Our Top NFL Sportsbook Is……….



BOVADA are propping up the top spot NFL with their offering of up to $750 in free NFL bets – to get this full bonus you need to deposit $1,000, but no staking is required (75% matched on first deposit)

Or, if you want to start a smaller deposit – that’s fine as it’s just 75% of whatever you choose.

Bovada also have bundles of NFL markets for each Sunday NFL game so you can have a hunt around to find other betting options on the matches, like prop, parlay, first half lines, quarter lines and team totals – not to mention offering very competitive odds which means better value for their players.

Plus – as mentioned – by just using our dedicated PROMO code INSIDERS, you can grab to $750 in NFL Sunday FREE BETS, which you can use on ANY of the 14 matches being played on the day of rest.



Join Bovada HERE The Offer: 75% First Deposit Matched (up to $750) Open your account and then deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS You’ll then get $750 in Free Bets to use on the NFL Sunday Games

And There’s More: How Does Another $4,875 In NFL Sunday Free Bets Sound?



Matched Deposit NFL Sunday Betting Promos Explained

Yes, it’s not just Bovada that we have a special promo code with for our readers.

You can go BIGGER and BIGGER again with more NFL free bets by just repeating the dose with Everygame ($750 free bet) and BetOnline ($1,000 free bet) and BetUS ($3,125) – and just to make things easy peasy – it’s the SAME PROMO CODE to use on each sign-up – INSIDERS.

Let’s show you how to join each one below, what they offer and just how easy this is to do.

So, if you bundle-up our quartet of well-respected Sportsbooks and also use our PROMO CODE – INSIDERS – with them all, that adds up to a staggering total of $5,625 in FREE NFL bets that you can use on any of the NFL Sunday games this weekend (25th Sept 22)



REMEMBER, NO STAKING NEEDED – Best of all you only need to deposit – IT’S LIKE SOMEONE COMING UP TO YOU AND ASKING IF YOU WANT A FREE $2,500 BUCKS – let me think……….errrrr yes please!



Bovada NFL Sunday Free Bet Offer – $750 Bonus With NFL Betting Promo Code – INSIDERS

Sign-up With Bovada HERE Create your account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS Get $750 in Free Bets (NO STAKING REQUIRED) to use on the NFL Sunday games (full list below)



How To Place A NFL Sunday Free Bet With Your Bovada Betting Promo Code



Don’t worry, if you’re not an experienced punter that isn’t that comfortable with placing bets as we’ll also show you how to get a wager on with your new bonuses.

See the quick pointers below to begin placing bets with your Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus, which you can then use on any of this weekend’s NFL games (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page).

Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BOVADA site

site Click on ‘American Football’ in the TOP navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming NFL fixtures, with the latest betting odds

Click on the NFL match you want to bet on



See the odds next to the bet you want to place (this will bring up a bet slip)

Enter your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus

Bovada NFL Betting Promo Code Key Terms

75% Matched Deposit up to $750 Bonus

This Bonus can only be claimed on your FIRST DEPOSIT

Bonus is credited within 30mins of first deposit (no staking required)

Bovada ‘How To Bet On The NFL’Betting Guide

The guys at Bovada also have a tasty ‘How To Bet On The NFL’ betting guide on their site – taking you through each betting market (futures, prop, parlay, moneyline, spread, totals) and also have pro NFL betting tips. It’s certainly worth a look if you want to learn more about betting on the NFL.

Bovada Existing Customer Offers

Refer a Friend and Get $275

Rewards Points

Everygame NFL Sunday Free Bet Offer – $750 Bonus With NFL Betting Promo Code INSIDERS

Everygame come next as you can get grab another $750 in free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS.

Visit Everygame HERE Create your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Make your NFL Sunday Bets



Here’s How To Place A NFL Sunday Free Bet With The Everygame Betting Promo

See below the quick steps to begin placing bets with your Everygame 100% matched deposit bonus, which you can use on any of the NFL Sunday games (see full fixtures below)

Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ section on the Everygame site

site Click on ‘American Football’ in the left navigation menu

See a list of the upcoming NFL games, with the latest betting odds

Click on the fixture you want to bet on to bring up more markets (see full week 3 fixtures below)

Find the market you want to bet on and click the odds (this will bring up a bet slip)

Enter your stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Everygame bonus

Everygame NFL Betting Promo Code Key Terms

100% up to $250 Bonus (This $250 bonus can be claimed on first three deposits)

This offer is available for new customers from North America only.

The bonus code can be redeemed upon each of the first three deposits within 100 days of the sign-up

within 100 days of the sign-up The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed

Everygame Existing Customer Offers

4x $100 NFL Free Bets

Weekly NFL Pool – Free-To-Enter Competition

Win A Trip To The Super Bowl – Wager and Win

Parlay Free Bets – 20 x $50, If Your Parlay Loses by Exactly One Option, You’re Entered In The Weekly Draw

$1k Monthly Parlay Prince – Highest Profiting Parlay Customer Each Month Gets $1k

Refer A Friend – Earn up to 35% Commission on Each Friend Referred

Ts&C’s apply to all offers

BetOnline NFL Sunday Free Bet – $1,000 Bonus With NFL Betting Promo Code INSIDERS

Next up are BetOnline, who reward their players with a 50% deposit bonus to a max of $1,000 – meaning if you deposit $2k, you’ll get a £1k FREE BET.

Again, this is possible by using our BetOnline promo code – INSIDERS – or, if you can’t deposit the full $2,000, then even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free bet, but note this offer is only for your FIRST DEPOSIT, so why not max out and take full advantage?

Create a BetOnline Account HERE Deposit $2,000 with our exclusive NFL promo code INSIDERS Receive $1,000 in Free Bets to use on the NFL Sunday games

How Do I Place A NFL Sunday Free Bet With My BetOnline Betting Promo?

It’s really easy folks – just see our simple steps below to start betting with your BetOnline 50% matched deposit bonus, which you can use on ANY of the NFL Sunday games this weekend (see full fixtures at the bottom of this page).

Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetOnline site

site Click on ‘Sports’ in their TOP navigation menu and find the NFL section

See a list of the upcoming NFL matches, with the latest betting odds

Click on the match you want to bet on and see more markets (see full week 3 fixtures below)

Find the market, click the odds on the bet you want to place (a bet slip will pop-up)

Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW BetOnline bonus

BetOnline NFL Betting Promo Code Key Terms

50% Matched Deposit up to $1,000 Bonus (deposit $2,000 to get the full $1,000 bonus)

This Bonus can be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT only

Your extra 50% will be added to your sports betting bankroll instantly!

Betonline Existing Customer Offers

25% Sports Reload Bonus

Refer A Friend – Earn cash when you introduce your buddies

BetUS ($3,125 Free Bet): Leading Industry Prices & Top Joining Bonus



BetUS is the final SportsBook to have in your corner – they bill themselves as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’.

Established in 1994 and now in their 29th year, they are a Sportsbook that have stood the test of time and with a cracking $3,125 on offer for new players – 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 & 25% casino bonus up to $625

With a quick and ‘easy-to-navigate’ interface, BetUS also allows their customers to set-up push notifications and reminders when their chosen selection or teams are next in action – call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’ system.

JOIN BetUS Today

Open your account and deposit with our dedicated promo code INSIDERS 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 25% casino bonus up to $625 Begin making your NFL Sunday bets

How Do I Place A NFL Sunday Free Bet With My BetUS Betting Promo?

Head to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BetUS site

site Click on ‘Sportsbook’ in their TOP navigation menu and find the Football section

See a list of the upcoming NFL matches, with the latest betting odds

Click on the match you want to bet on and see more markets (see full week 3 fixtures below)

Find the market, click the odds on the bet you want to place (a bet slip will pop-up)

Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW BetUS bonus

BetUS NFL Betting Promo Code Key Terms

100% Matched Deposit up to $2,500 Bonus (deposit $2,500 to get the full $2,500 bonus)

This Bonus can be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT only

25% Matched Bonus Casino up to $625

BetUS Existing Customer Offers

Sports Reload Bonuses

Refer A Friend – Earn cash when you introduce others

NFL Sunday Betting Guide – Who’s In Action



We got off and running in week 3 with the Cleveland Browns grabbing their second win of the season when seeing off the Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night and even though there’s a two-day wait till Sunday for the next games – it’ll be worth the wait.

The Super Bowl 57 favorites, the Buffalo Bills are on the road to Miami, in what should be a cracker on Sunday with the Dolphins having won their opening two games.

The Chiefs, who are also 2-from-2 from their opening games are away to Indianapolis to take on the Colts, who are yet to win a game this season after a tie with Houston and a thumping defeat against Jacksonville last time.

Another big draw on NFL Sunday will be the game between Philadelphia and the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have already beaten Detroit and Minnesota this campaign and will be hoping to make it 3-from-3 at the FedExField this weekend.

NFL Promo Codes You Need To Get $5,625 In Free Bets for NFL Sunday (25th Sept 22)

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your NFL Sunday bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the week 3 NFL matches.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

NFL Week 3 Fixtures (Sept 25 – 26, 2022)

Sunday Sept 25 2022



1:00 Kansas City Chiefs @ Indianapolis Colts Sun Sep 25

1:00 New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers Sun Sep 25

1:00 Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans Sun Sep 25

1:00 Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets Sun Sep 25

1:00 Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins Sun Sep 25

1:00 Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears Sun Sep 25

1:00 Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders Sun Sep 25

1:00 Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots Sun Sep 25

1:00 Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings Sun Sep 25

16:05 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun Sep 25

16:25 Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals Sun Sep 25

16:25 Atlanta Falcons @ Seattle Seahawks Sun Sep 25

16:25 Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sun Sep 25

Monday Sept 26 2022



8:20 San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos Mon Sep 26

8:15 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants Mon Sep 26