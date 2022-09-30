Menu
belmont park announces temporary closure for construction of new playground
Local

Belmont Park announces temporary closure for construction of new playground

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

CharlottesvilleThe City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will temporarily close the playground for 5 to 12 year olds that is adjacent to the spray park area. The playground is scheduled for a total replacement.

It will be closed to the public starting Tuesday through Oct. 18.

The theme for the new play equipment is called Keaton Forest. It includes more features and challenges with a number of slides, bongos, fun seats and ground-level ADA accessible elements to include free note butterfly ensemble.

For more information, visit https://www.charlottesville.gov/

Crystal Graham

