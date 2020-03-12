Baseball: VMI loses on the road at North Carolina

Published Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, 8:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VMI and North Carolina were tied in the seventh inning Wednesday, but the Tar Heels used a seven-run frame inning to post a 9-2 victory.

UNC opened a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Senior Jon Clines hit a single in the third inning to bring home Callen Nuccio and Justin Nase to give the Keydets a 2-1 advantage.

UNC hit one of its four homers on the day to tie the score in the fifth, and hit two more in a seven-run seventh.

Josh Hollifield was 2-4 with a double for VMI (4-13). Bobby Minotti walked twice and Nathan Light threw two innings of scoreless relief and Jacob Menders tossed one.

Dylan Harris, Aaron Saboto, Patrick Alvarez and Dallas Tessar each homered for the Tar Heels (12-7).

The Keydets’ weekend series with Cornell University will not be played due to the Ivy League cancelling all spring sports. Please check vmikeydets.com for the potential announcement of a make-up series.

Related