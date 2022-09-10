Baltimore Ravens heavy favorites for Joe Flacco reunion
The Baltimore Ravens begin their 2022 NFL season with a visit to the New York Jets, where they’ll be reunited with a familiar face. Joe Flacco, Super Bowl champ with the Ravens, starts at quarterback for the Jets in place of the injured Zach Wilson. The Ravens enter this game as the heavy favorites but will hope to show a bit more balance than they did last season, while protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Where to watch?
The game will be on CBS on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Those in the D.C. and Baltimore area will get the game locally while others will need NFL Sunday Ticket. Eastern New York, southwest Connecticut and all of New Jersey are set to have the game shown locally as well.
What to know about Ravens
What kind of distraction will Jackson’s contract situation be? There is no long-term security after the team and player failed to reach terms on an extension before the season.
“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in the statement. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”
The team, at least from the statement, appears to be on good terms with the player, but don’t think this can’t be a distraction. How locked in will Jackson be not knowing what his future may look like?
What to know about Jets
The Jets are hoping that their rookies can really step up and help them get into a legit contender status. Ahmad Gardner, the No. 4 pick in the draft out of Cincinnati, is expected to make a splash at cornerback, while wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be key at wide receiver. He had 70 catches and 12 touchdowns at Ohio State last season, showing big-play ability. He was the 10th pick in the draft. They also had a third first-round pick in Jermaine Johnson of Florida State, putting him Carl Lawson on a defensive line that now looks more than formidable. Asking so much of rookies is tough, but if they quickly develop, the Jets will feel good about what’s to come.
Prediction
Ravens 31, Jets 10