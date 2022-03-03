Authority releases results of New River passenger rail station study

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority has announced the results of the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Feasibility Study.

The study began with five passenger rail station location alternatives for consideration in the New River Valley, and undertook a three-stage screening process to analyze potential environmental impacts of the station sites.

Based on the three-stage screening process, two sites were identified to proceed to the National Environmental Policy Act process:

New River Valley Mall West alternative

North of New River Valley Mall alternative

The North Franklin East, Ellett, and Merrimac passenger station alternatives were eliminated as part of the screening process due to railroad operations and the environmental impacts anticipated as part of each station location.

Interested members of the public who want to view the public meeting can access the recordings of the public meeting via the project website and can participate in a survey until March 15 to provide the project team with feedback and additional comments on the feasibility study.

“We are very excited to bring rail service to the New River Valley and equally proud to complete this first, critical step,” said VPRA Executive Director DJ Stadtler. “Transforming Rail in Virginia is an investment in the communities, businesses, and people of the Commonwealth that will benefit not only our citiznes but the environment as well.”

The next steps of the project include completing a NEPA study and concept engineering by 2024. Public outreach will be on-going until construction is completed in 2026.

For more information on the study, go to transformingrailva.com/projects/new-river-valley-station/.