Augusta Health Vaccination Clinic links for children age 5-11 now open

Augusta Health has opened the registration links for the Vaccination Clinics for children ages 5-11.

The first two clinics will be held at the Augusta Health Fitness Center Vaccination Clinic on:

Thursday, 3-7 p.m.

Friday, 3-7 p.m.

To ensure patient safety and in awareness of the different dosage for this age group, these are separate clinics for ages 5-11 only. A parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Appointments are required and are available at vaccinate.augustahealth.com.

Those with questions can call the Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122.

