Augusta Health offering annual free prostate screening
Prostate cancer is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer at Augusta Health’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and it’s the second leading cause of death due to cancer in men.
Augusta Health’s annual Free Prostate Cancer Screening, offered next week, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, meets a community need to help men get screened as early as possible for prostate cancer. Regular screening leads to early detection and diagnosis, when cancers are the most treatable.
The screening is open to men who are age 55 and above (age 45 and above for African American men) who are not currently patients of a urologist. Any man who has a family history of prostate cancer can begin screening at age 45.
Screenings are free, but appointments are required.
Phone number for appointments: 540.245.7910.
