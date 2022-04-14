Annual Augusta County Spring Clean-Up wraps on Saturday

Augusta County is in the midst of its annual Spring Clean-Up event, which concludes on Saturday. The Spring Clean-Up is an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of large waste items, car tires, and appliances for free.

The Augusta Regional Landfill will accept the following items:

Automotive waste: Motor oil, hydraulic oil, lead-acid batteries, and antifreeze.

Gasoline or other hazardous materials will not be accepted.

Free tire disposal: 6 car tire limit per household

Fees will not be waived for tractor trailer tires.

Tires on split rims or from businesses will not be accepted.

Appliances disposal locations: Augusta Regional Landfill and dumpster locations: Crimora, Mount Solon and New Hope – no fees

Landfill accepts appliances free year round.

No liquids (gas, oils, or hazardous materials) when dropped off.

Local Ruritan clubs will be providing assistance to help make the operations at various locations go smoothly. Middlebrook and Deerfield clubs will host open tops at different locations and the New Hope club will host an open top at the convenience dump site in New Hope. Contact your local Ruritan club for more information.

If individuals or organizations would like to volunteer for this event, please contact the Augusta County Environmental Management office for information, 540-245-5700 or comdev@co.augusta.va.us.

The landfill is open from Monday–Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Visit www.co.augusta.va.us/residents/water-wastewater-trash-recycling for more information.

A map of Augusta County convenience dump site locations can be viewed at www.co.augusta.va.us/residents/water-wastewater-trash-recycling/solid-waste-recycling-locations.

