Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing local man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Parker Dean Hebron, 21, is 6’2”, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans, boots, and a black jacket.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017