augusta county sheriffs office leads search for missing local man
News

Augusta County: Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing local man

Chris Graham
Published:
Parker Hebron
Parker Hebron. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Parker Dean Hebron, 21, is 6’2”, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans, boots, and a black jacket.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

