Augusta County man shot in Charlottesville: Police seeking info on shooting
Charlottesville Police responded to the 400th block of 5th Street S.W. for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Officers located several shell casings in the area. Shortly thereafter, police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at the UVA Emergency Room. The victim is a 32-year-old male Augusta County resident who suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000