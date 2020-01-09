Augusta County Library displays art from Augusta Correctional Center

The Augusta County Library is hosting an art display with pieces submitted from the Augusta Correctional Center.

The collection of artwork, entitled “Inside Out,” is currently on display and will be available to view through March 31.

The “Inside Out” art display was initiated and curated by Ben Thomas, a Library Assistant at the Augusta County Library’s Fishersville location. When asked about the impact of artwork, particularly among local inmates, Thomas stated, “The need to create can never be stifled. It is something that comes from within and even when confined, the creation of art provides a sense of freedom.”

The Augusta County Library is located at 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville. There are five additional branches and stations located in Churchville, Craigsville, Deerfield, Middlebrook, and Stuarts Draft.

For questions or more information, contact the Fishersville location at 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354.

