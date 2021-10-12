Augusta County craft brewery honored as Virginia brewery of the year

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill has been honored as Brewery of the Year in Virginia by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.

In winning the Brewery of the Year award, Stable Craft Brewing was recognized for its innovative ideas and overall contributions to the community including becoming the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery in addition to its numerous sustainable initiatives as well their donations to the local food bank and non-profits and their support of local farmers.

“On behalf of the Association, staff, and board, we applaud the efforts of our 2021 nominees, finalists, and winners for the exemplary work they have done and will continue to do,” said Eric Terry, president of VRLTA.

“We’re honored to receive this prestigious award as Brewery of the Year,” Stable Craft owner Craig Nargi said. “It is tremendous recognition of the hard work and effort from everyone on the Stable Craft team to exceed our guests expectations. We accept this award with great pride and as inspiration to continue to make good things happen for our guests and our community.”

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing.

For more information, call 540-490-2609.