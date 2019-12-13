Augusta County: Body found in Stuarts Draft

Patrol deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to the rear of Atlantic Bank in the 2600 block of Stuarts Draft Highway Friday morning for a report of a man down.

Upon arrival, deputies and EMS responders discovered a 44-year-old male deceased near the parking lot.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and the victim’s name will be withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

There is no threat to public safety, and although the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

There is no foul play suspected, and weather might have been a factor.

