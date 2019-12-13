Augusta County: Body found in Stuarts Draft
Patrol deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to the rear of Atlantic Bank in the 2600 block of Stuarts Draft Highway Friday morning for a report of a man down.
Upon arrival, deputies and EMS responders discovered a 44-year-old male deceased near the parking lot.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing, and the victim’s name will be withheld, pending notification of next of kin.
There is no threat to public safety, and although the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
There is no foul play suspected, and weather might have been a factor.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.