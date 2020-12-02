Attractive offers for online gamblers

Websites expand their audience and inspire existing members with rewards and incentives. In casinos, they range from free spins to free money and have special conditions of use. Beginners are lured in with hundreds or even thousands of free dollars, but are these offers real?

Welcome rewards may be irresistible. Still, even at reputable no deposit casinos with bonuses, they come with playthrough requirements. Here is a look at the most common schemes used by gambling websites.

Is there a catch?

To understand if a bonus is worth it, consider the wagering (aka playthrough) requirements. Every reward on a digital platform comes with certain terms and restrictions. Free spins are usually applicable to a number of games only.

Other bonuses must be wagered an X number of times before you can withdraw them. For example, a 30x threshold means that your bonus must be played through 30 times to allow cashing out. Please note that bets in some games may not count.

Suppose you deposit $100 and get an extra $100 from the site (100% match bonus). To meet the wagering requirement, you need to bet the combined amount ($200) at least 30 times. The total value of your bets will therefore be $6,000. This is when you can withdraw the winnings.

Type 1. Money for free

This bonus is given as a reward for the first deposit whatever its size. For instance, a player may receive $80 regardless of the amount. If they deposit the minimum (e.g., $20) or $500, they still get $80 extra.

Type 2. All you need is an account

No deposit offers are the most basic form of incentives. It is designed to inspire players to sign up. Once they create an account, the website rewards them by adding an X amount to their balance. No payment is required. These bonuses are often credited automatically. Users may also need to claim them via email.

Often, free bonuses come with restrictions. These may concern withdrawal (wagering requirement). Users may have to make a real deposit to withdraw the bonus amount.

Type 3. Rewards for depositing

Match bonuses are called this way because players are rewarded for real deposits. Sometimes, this is done five times in a row. The amount is expressed as a percentage, which distinguishes match bonuses from free money.

The player may receive a 100% match bonus, but there is a limit (for example, up to $200). Therefore, if they deposit $200, their contribution is doubled, and they get a $400 bankroll.

Other benefits

Loyal players may receive loyalty network points if the website is a member of such a system. There are six status levels with exclusive games, gifts, and promotions. Additionally, a website may offer monthly reload options or exclusive high roller bonuses. Check the playthrough requirement for each reward to make sure it will work for you.

Story by Alexandra Griffin

