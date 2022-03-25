ArtWorks Gallery: JMU annual undergraduate juried show opens March 30
ArtWorks Gallery presents the School of Art, Design, and Art History’s annual undergraduate juried show at James Madison University.
This year’s guest juror is Richmond-based fiber artist Marie Fornaro. Students in all undergraduate SADAH programs are eligible to submit work in a variety of materials and processes that reflect their unique, creative vision.
Fornaro as juror will decide which submissions will be in the show and which will receive awards: Best in Show, Juror’s Choice, Honorable Mention, Award of Distinction in 2D Media, and Award of Distinction in 3D and Time-Based Media.
The public is welcome to the opening reception on March 30, 5-7 p.m., which will offer food and drink. A virtual tour of the exhibition will be posted on the ArtWorks website at artworksgallery.wixsite.com/artworksgallery.