Apple Day: A Celebration of Appalachian Heritage and Arts and Crafts Fair

Fall has arrived at Douthat State Park. Come on out to kick-off the season at the 21st annual Apple Day: A Celebration of Appalachian Heritage on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the beach complex.

Spend a fun-filled day in the park with apple butter making, traditional Appalachian artisan and craft demonstrations, great food, including a pig roast, and much more.

Demonstrations and the arts and crafts fair begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m. Visit with traditional artisans and crafters including: apple farming, basket weaving, blacksmithing, soap making, quilting, and knitting.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy music and clogging or pick out a pumpkin and carve it for Halloween. There will also be hands-on demonstrations: corn husk doll making, butter churning and frontier games. Entertainment for the day includes: Crimson River 11 a.m. – noon, High Voltage Clogging 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., The McKenzies 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., and Virginia Fast 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Delicious apple treats will be cooking over an open flame at the Campfire Cookery program. A small serving is $1 and a large serving in a souvenir mug is $5.

Douthat State Park will be providing concessions for the event. Souvenirs and fun food will be available to purchase including a pig roast dinner, Brunswick Stew, hot dogs, and other goodies to tempt your taste buds.

