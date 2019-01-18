Anord Mardix to establish second manufacturing facility in Henrico County

Anord Mardix (USA), Inc., a leading global producer of power distribution and protection equipment, will invest $907,500 to establish its second manufacturing facility in Henrico County.

The investment will allow the company to augment production of power infrastructure components to its North American data center clients, supporting new and projected growth. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and North Carolina for the project, which will create 51 new jobs.

“As a leading service provider in the global data center and cloud computing sectors, the decision by Anord Mardix, Inc. to expand in Henrico County reinforces the access to skilled talent and high quality of life that this region offers,” said Governor Northam. “High impact, high-growth businesses like Anord Mardix, Inc. strengthen Virginia’s economy by creating 21st-century jobs, stimulating supply-chain activity, and increasing exports, and we look forward to seeing this innovative manufacturer continue to succeed in the Commonwealth.”

With one of the most comprehensive product ranges in the market, Anord Mardix (USA), Inc. manufactures and distributes low- and middle-voltage electrical switchgear and is the vendor of choice to the global data center and cloud computing industries. Products are integrated with Anord Mardix power management systems, allowing for unique service capability and customization. The company is headquartered in Co Louth, Ireland, and operates facilities in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

“In 2014, Anord Mardix, Inc. chose Henrico County as the site of its first U.S. manufacturing facility, thanks to the skilled and robust local workforce and quality real estate,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s decision to establish a second operation five years later is a testament to the region’s business climate and strong talent pipeline, which continues to attract and retain impressive corporate partners. We are proud that Anord Mardix is thriving in the U.S. market, and thank the company for its continued investment and job creation in Henrico County.”

“Since our initial expansion from Ireland into Virginia five years ago, Anord Mardix has been extremely pleased with the wealth of talented labor that is available in the Commonwealth,” said President of Anord Mardix Rob Sweaney. “It is through the efforts of these employees that we are able to once again expand into a second Virginia facility. We appreciate the support extended by Governor Northam’s office and look forward to even more growth in the near future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support Anord Mardix’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. Anord Mardix is also eligible to receive Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment.

“Just five years ago, the Henrico EDA and the Greater Richmond Partnership successfully recruited Anord from Ireland to start a new U.S. operation in Eastern Henrico; today we celebrate Anord Mardix, a result of the 2018 merger with Mardix, on their continued expansion here,” said Chairman of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors Tyrone Nelson. “Anord Mardix’s success supports Henrico’s growing data center cluster as they supply critical power infrastructure to data centers and mission-critical facilities across the globe. This U.S. headquarters and manufacturing expansion demonstrate how Henrico truly is a great place to grow your business.”

“I am pleased to see a successful Virginia company like Anord Mardix bring new, skilled jobs to the 9th Senate District, with support for employee training from the Commonwealth’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program,” said Senator Jennifer L. McClellan. “These partnerships between the Commonwealth and the private sector are important for developing a strong, 21st-century economy that works for all Virginians.”

“I am extremely pleased to welcome the expansion of Anord Mardix (USA), Inc. in Henrico County,” said Delegate Delores L. McQuinn. “This company’s cutting-edge delivery of technological services will create wonderful job opportunities and will help the Commonwealth continue to be competitive in the global market. Economic development is the cornerstone of building greater communities, providing much-needed jobs for all of our citizens, and ultimately creating healthy families in Virginia.”

