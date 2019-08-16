Andrew Yang knows how use the bully pulpit

Published Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, 10:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Andrew Yang, unlike most Democrats, dude gets it.

One, I don’t know that I’d heard the name Andrew Yang until yesterday, and I certainly didn’t know that there was an Andrew Yang running for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.

(Checks Google real quick) Andrew Yang: founder of something called Venture for America.

Still doesn’t ring a bell.

(Checks Wikipedia) Andrew Yang: appointed by Obama to something or the other.

Nope.

But now, I can’t get enough of the guy.

“I don’t think Donald Trump could run a mile. Would you guys enjoy trying to watch Donald Trump run a mile? That’d be hysterical. What does that guy weigh, like, 280 or something?”

This was Yang yesterday, talking to ABC News.

Pressed on his remarks, Yang doubled down.

“I challenge Donald Trump to any physical or mental feat under the sun. I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob? He’s an embarrassment.”

And then …

“I can do approximately infinity more pushups than Donald Trump. I want to go through this intellectually, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest? Like something that involved like trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass? Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that, because he is so fat.”

What Yang gets that most Democrats don’t: you don’t let a bully bully.

What you do to a bully is, you go up and bop him in his fat nose, punch him in his fat neck, elbow him in his fat belly, kick him in his fat ass.

And then what happens: the bully, invariably, runs crying away.

Case in point: Trump, at a rally last night in New Hampshire.

“That guy has a serious weight problem,” Trump said, pointing to a man that he assumed was a protestor.

Turns out, the man he was fat-shaming was a supporter, whose crime was just pointing out to security who the thin, healthy protestors were, so they could be removed.

“Go home, start exercising,” Trump said to the man, who was wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt, as security officials began escorting the protesters out of the arena. “Got a bigger problem than I do!”

Seems like Yang’s comments hit home.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...